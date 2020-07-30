Gov. declares state COVID-19 public health emergency, mandates face coverings inside

Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency over the continued spread of COVID-19 and issued a state mandate that face coverings be worn indoors, except in residences.

The face coverings mandate is set to go into effect Saturday and expire Sept. 28.

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. — State Sen. Van Wanggaard issued a statement in reaction to Evers’ action saying in part “You can’t legislate common sense. For that reason, I continue to strongly oppose the one-size-fits all approach of Governor Evers’ response to coronavirus in this state, including the statewide mask mandate. It’s transparent and blatantly political that his order doesn’t take effect until his handpicked Supreme Court justice take office.”

