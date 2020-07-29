Units responding for investigation in Trevor

Jul 29th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 10700 block of 254th Avenue in Trevor for an investigation.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting an odor of natural gas in a residence.

Posted in: Police/fire, Trevor.

