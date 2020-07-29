Units responding for investigation in Trevor

At about 2:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to the 10700 block of 254th Avenue in Trevor for an investigation.
Per dispatch: Caller reporting an odor of natural gas in a residence.
