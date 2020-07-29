Units responding for crash along Bristol-Paris border

At about 11:16 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 15200 block of Highway K (60th Street) along the Bristol-Paris border.
Posted in: Bristol, Paris, Police/fire.
