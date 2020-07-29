Kenosha County Clerk gives guidelines for voting absentee in Aug. 11 partisan primary election

In-person absentee voting for the Aug. 11 partisan primary election is now

underway at municipal clerks’ offices across Kenosha County, while the window to request an absentee ballot by mail remains open until Aug. 6, County Clerk Regi Bachochin reminded voters Tuesday.

“No doubt, this will be another unusual election due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bachochin said. “But our municipalities are working hard, offering voters easy alternatives to cast their ballots without having to go to the polls on Election Day, if they so choose.”

Those who wish to receive an absentee ballot by mail must make a request in writing to their city, town or village clerk, or online at https://myvote.wi.gov. The deadline to make this request is 5 p.m. on the fifth day before the election, in this case Aug. 6.

In order to be counted, filled-out absentee ballots must be received by your municipal clerk on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 11. Ballots received after that time will not be counted.

For those returning their ballots by mail, the Post Office is recommending that they be posted at least a week before Election Day, to ensure that they arrive on time.

For those who wish to drop off their ballots on or before Election Day, nearly all of Kenosha County’s municipalities are now offering drop boxes at their city, town or village halls. A list of drop box locations appears at the end of this news release.

In-person absentee voting began this week and continues through Aug. 7.

Hours and days of availability vary by municipality, as follows:

City of Kenosha, City Clerk’s Office, 625 52nd St., (first floor, use south entrance of the building). Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 3-6; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Town of Brighton, 25000 Burlington Road. Voting hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31; noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 5; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Wednesday, July 29; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31; noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 3 and 5; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Village of Bristol, 19801 83rd St. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-

Thursday, Aug. 3-6; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Thursday, Aug. 3-6; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Village of Genoa City, 755 Fellows Road. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7, or by appointment at 262-279-6472.

Town of Paris, 16607 Burlington Road. Voting hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, July 29 and 31; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Aug. 3, 5 and 7.

Village of Paddock Lake, 6969 236th Ave. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7.

Village of Pleasant Prairie, 9915 39th Ave., Village Hall Auditorium (south entrance). Voting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 3-6; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7.

Town of Randall, 34530 Bassett Road. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, July 28-30; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Aug. 3-6.

Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road. Voting hours are 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7.

Village and Town of Somers, 7511 12th St. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7.

Village of Twin Lakes, 108 E. Main St. Voting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7.

Town of Wheatland, 34315 Geneva Road. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, July 28-31; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Aug. 3-7.

Absentee ballot drop box locations — available until 8 p.m. Aug. 11:

City of Kenosha – Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. (use box located off Eighth Avenue)

Village of Bristol – Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd St.

Village of Paddock Lake – Paddock Lake Municipal Building, 6969 236th Ave.

Town of Paris – Paris Safety Building, 16607 Burlington Road

Village of Pleasant Prairie – Pleasant Prairie Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. (on wall, near entrance)

Town of Randall – Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road

Village of Salem Lakes – Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road

Village and Town of Somers – Somers Village/Town Office, 7511 12th St.

Village of Twin Lakes – Twin Lakes Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Voting by absentee ballot

When voting by absentee ballot there are several important items that need to be complete for your ballot to be cast. Most rejected absentee ballots are missing one or more of these REQUIRED items on the certification portions of the envelope. Please make sure these are complete before returning your ballot. The ballot cannot be cast unless it includes these three things:

Voter Signature

Witness Signature

Witness Address

When you receive your absentee ballot, your municipal clerk has included instructions for completing the certification statements on the outside return envelope. Please read the letter completely. Double check that you have followed the correct steps before returning your ballot. If you have any questions, contact your municipal clerk.

If you are returning your ballot by mail, the Post Office is recommending that you post your ballot AT LEAST ONE WEEK BEFORE IT IS DUE. Most of the municipalities have a drop-box available for voters to put their ballot

envelopes.

Ballots MUST be received by your MUNICIPAL CLERK on or before 8 p.m. on

Election Day, Aug. 11, 2020, to be counted. Ballots received after Aug. 11, 2020 will NOT be counted.

Online resources

Voters may check their registration status, register online and request an absentee ballot by mail at https://myvote.wi.gov. Voters who cannot find themselves on https://myvote.wi.gov should call their municipal clerk’s office or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.

If you plan to vote on Election Day, note that many municipalities have changed or consolidated polling places. You can look up yours at

https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1009/Where-to-Vote.