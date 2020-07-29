July 29, 2020 lake test results: PHLA remains closed, Lance Park and DeWitt Park remain on caution, cautions removed for Camp Lake and Hooker Lake

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake remains closed to swimming and swim cautions remain at Lance Park on Lake Mary and DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake after resampling from Tuesday still showed elevated E.coli levels in those locations.

After resampling, swim cautions at Camp Lake and Hooker Lake have been lifted after resampling showed normal E.coli levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The resampling results from Tuesday are:

PHLA on Paddock Lake — greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes — 649 E.coli /100 mL

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake — 548 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake — 47 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch — 124 E.coli/100 mL

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake (this location was accidentally missed for sampling Monday) — 23 E.coli/100 mL

DeWitt Park, Lance Park and PHLA are scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.