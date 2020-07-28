Kenosha County Opioid Task Force warns of more-dangerous-than-usual drugs here

From the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force:

The Kenosha County Opioid Task Force has recently become aware of what appears to be a more-dangerous-than-usual, potentially deadly supply of illicit drugs in our community. While we always advise strongly against the use of any illegal drugs, we implore the community now more than ever to refrain from using. The drugs you receive aren’t always what you think they are — fentanyl and fentanyl analogs are being added to all sorts of narcotics, sometimes causing devastating consequences for users. If abstaining from drug use is not feasible, please contact Vivent Health at 262-657-6644 to get a fentanyl test kit, or the Kenosha County Division of Health at 262-605-6741 for Narcan. Know that help is available for those struggling with substance use disorder. The Kenosha County crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188. You can also learn more about other resources at our website: https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1917/Opioid-Task-Force