July 28, 2020 lake test results: DeWitt Park beach, PHLA, Camp Lake, Hooker Lake launch, Lance Park beach closed to swimming; Powers Lake beach at caution

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake, Paddock Hooker Lake Association beach on Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Hooker Lake boat launch and Lance Park beach on Lake Mary are closed to swimming and Powers Lake beach is under a swim advisory after testing showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results from Monday that resulted in the closures and cautions were:

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake — Greater than 2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

PHLA beach on Paddock Lake — 2419 E.coli/100 mL.

Camp Lake — 1,300 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Lake boat launch — 1,046 E.coli/100 mL.

Lance Park on Lake Mary — >2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

Powers Lake beach — 360 E.coli/100 mL.

The above lakes were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday, along with Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake, which was accidentally not sampled Monday.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 43 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park >2,419 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 86 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 157 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 1,300 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 1,046 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 33 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Hoag Park 16 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 57 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2,419 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 26 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 33 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary >2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 360 E.coli/100 mL.