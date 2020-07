The Wheatland J1 School District (Wheatland Center School) Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting on July 29, 2020 starting at 7 p.m. in the Middle School Gymnasium at the school.

Social distancing will be maintained.

Agenda items include:

A presentation from the district administrator on fall reopening planning.

Review and possible approval of fall reopening plans.

A full agenda is available here.