Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jul 27th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:51 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a crash in the 18100 block of 128th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene. SUV in the roadside ditch on the north side of the road.

Share3
Tweet
3 Shares

Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives