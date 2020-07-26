Heat advisory issued

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Heat index values of 100 to 105 are expected during the advisory period.

Here is some advice from the NWS on precautions and preparedness during this period:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.