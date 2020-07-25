Units responding for burning in Salem Lakes

Jul 25th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 7500 block of Highway B in Salem Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reports a very large bonfire.

