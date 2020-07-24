Household hazardous waste collection is Saturday

A scene from the 2009 household hazardous waste collection at the Kenosha County Center, Bristol.

The Kenosha County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program collection event is scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

Everyone who lives in Kenosha County – the city, towns and villages – can dispose of their household hazardous waste, e-waste and refrigerant waste by bringing their waste items to the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 25. This is the only countywide household hazardous waste collection date scheduled for this year.

Due to long lines and wait times in the past, City of Kenosha residents are encouraged to use the City’s hazardous waste and e-waste disposal programs. For more information, please visit the City of Kenosha’s website at www.kenosha.org/departments/water-utility/household-hazardous-

waste-program. Measures have been taken to reduce wait times at this year’s County event.

Household hazardous waste items include: Household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products

As in 2019, e-waste (electronic waste) and refrigerant waste (items containing freon) will also be accepted again this year.

Accepted e-waste items include: Computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, iPods, TVs, VCRs, DVD, CD and MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. All e-waste items will be accepted free of charge.

Refrigerant waste items include: Refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.

The following items will not be accepted: Latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage

Lead acid batteries, which include vehicle and power tool batteries, have not been accepted in the past but will be accepted this year.

For more information regarding the Household Hazardous Waste, E-waste and Refrigerant Waste Collection Day, please visit Kenosha County’s website at www.kenoshacounty.org or contact the Extension Kenosha County Office at 262-857-1945.

This event was rescheduled from its typical May due to COVID-19 concerns.