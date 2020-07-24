A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Note: Wilmot Auto Service is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Wilmot Auto Service, Inc is an independent auto repair shop and has earned the Blue Seal of Excellence Recognition as prescribed by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, (ASE), a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of vehicle repair and service by means of voluntary testing and certification for automotive repair and service professionals.

Call 862-6300 for an appointment. Hours are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dwayne & Cindy Garwood are the owners and Dwayne is an ASE Master technician and has been in the automotive repair business for over 25 years. Dwayne’s grandpa Harmon Garwood started Wilmot Auto Service in 1951. They are celebrating 69 years in business. He employs ASE certified and ASE master technicians. Dwayne’s commitment to you has always been to offer the highest quality, honest and friendly auto service.

Wilmot Auto Service offers a variety of services like alignments, brakes, tires, timing belts, check engine lights and state inspections. They can be reached at 262-862-6300. They are located at 11307 Fox River Rd. Wilmot, WI 53192 with the BP gas station in downtown Wilmot. www.wilmotautoservice.com