Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 6:11 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 600 block of Kennedy Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: A strong smell of natural gas has been reported.
