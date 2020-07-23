Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

Jul 23rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:11 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding for an investigation in the 600 block of Kennedy Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A strong smell of natural gas has been reported.

