Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 22, 2020: 2,101 positives

Note: We have upgraded some of the charts in our week day COVID-19 updates by creating them with a new program that will allow us to embed more interactive charts into our posts. For example, you will be able to hover your cursor over individual data points and see the date and precise value. You also can view a larger view by clicking on “a Flourish chart.” We hope this will make the charts we aggregate and create daily more informative. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 2,101 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 14 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 22,538 negative test results, a positive rate of 1248.7/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 38 cases

Paddock Lake — 17 cases

Salem Lakes — 72 cases

Randall — 23 cases

Twin Lakes — 36 cases

Wheatland — 22 cases

Paris — 4 cases

Brighton — 3 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 14 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of July 22:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 44,847 positive tests and 764,630 negative tests with 865 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 11,070 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.