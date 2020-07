The annual 2020 Twin Lakes National Night Out has been cancelled due to concerns about spreading COVID-19, the Twin Lakes Police Department has announced.

The annual event, in which the public gets to interact with local police and fire department personnel, typically takes place in Twin Lakes and across the country on the first Tuesday in August.