Lakewood School announces re-opening plan

Twin Lakes School District #4-Lakewood School has announced its opening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

The plan offers parents a choice of 3 options: Fully remote learning; fully face-to-face learning or a hybrid of the two.

The district has the earliest planned start date of any Western Kenosha County school — Aug. 12. That date was part of a new calendar that was already set to kick in this coming school year.

“The Twin Lakes Re-Entry Leadership Committee believes that we have a comprehensive plan that focuses on best practices to support our three health goals: physical, emotional, and educational needs of our students,” Christine Anderson, district administrator, said in an email. “Thank you to districts across our country for posting their plans online for us to use as a guide and to the Lakewood committee for the time they devoted to developing this plan.”

Following are some of the highlights of the plan.

Parents can choose between three options:

Blended learning — A combination of face-to-face and virtual learning. Students will attend face-to-face Monday and Tuesday and remotely Wednesday through Friday.

Virtual learning — Students are off-site full-time using an online platform to complete assignments. Teaches will post assignments every week and students must sign in daily. Teaches will meet remotely each week with students.

Among the mitigation procedures for in-person learning are:

Traditional grading will resume.

Teaches will be trained to increase consistency across the district for virtual learning.

Masks will be required at school when physical distancing is not possible. Parents are encouraged to start having children practice wearing masks before school starts.

More emphasis on hygiene at school.

Building visitors will not be allowed beyond the office.

Bus seating will be assigned according to routes. Families are encouraged to drive students to school or have them walk or ride bikes.

At school, students will travel in cohorts, staying with one classroom of students and not mingle with other classes. Teachers will move to the students when necessary.

Students will eat in their classroom or, when possible, outside.

Desks will be spaced apart. When tables are used instead of a desk, plexiglass shields will be used.

District officials stress the plan may need to be revised, perhaps even before school starts.

Here is an at-a-glance summary of the reopening plan.

Here is the whole re-opening plan.