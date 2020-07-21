July 21, 2020 lake test results: Lance Park beach at caution

Lance Park beach on Lake Mary in Twin Lakes is under a swim caution after testing showed elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result from Monday that resulted in the caution at Lance Park on Lake Mary was 272 E.coli/100 mL.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 4 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 41 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 10 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 71 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 15 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 219 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 1 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park 91 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 162 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 142 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 38 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 272 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 33 E.coli/100 mL.