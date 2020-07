The Salem School District Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.

Due to concerns related to COVID-19, public access to this meeting will be via Live Stream. You can access the livestream whent he meeting is underway here: https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia

The only business item on the agenda is Salem School Reopening Plan for 2020-202.

You can view the agenda here.