County reminds those awaiting COVID-19 tests results to quarantine

In you have had a COVID-19 test, the Kenosha County Division of Health reminds you to self-quarantine until you get the result.

The reminder comes as the county has seen a increase in testing here.

Here’s the new release distributed Monday:

In light of a recent increase in COVID-19 testing locally, the Kenosha County Division of Health is reminding those who have been tested to self-quarantine until they receive their results.

A total of 1,992 people were tested Thursday through Saturday at a Wisconsin National Guard-run testing site at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Test results for these individuals are expected within seven days, although several have already come back.

In general, testing capacity throughout the state has increased and several labs are experiencing delays from the 24-48 hour turnaround to 72 hours, or even up to 5-7 days.

The Division of Health this morning (Monday) logged more than 100 new positive cases from over the weekend, a third of which were attributable to the testing at UW-Parkside, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. The positive cases ranged in age from 1 to 82, with a large majority

in their 20s, Freiheit said.

“The amount of time it takes to get results back from the lab and then contact those who were tested can vary,” Freiheit said. “If you got tested because you have any suspicion that you have the virus — or if you were in close contact with someone who tested positive — it’s essential to

remain quarantined until you receive your result, which unfortunately is taking a little longer than it was even a few weeks ago. Please be patient as public health throughout the state is experiencing an increase in cases, which is taxing our resources.”

“It’s also important to remember that a negative test result is a snapshot in time from when an individual was tested” Freiheit added. “Just because you tested negative doesn’t mean you should let your guard down and abandon physical distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing a mask, and all of the other precautions that we should all be taking to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

While the National Guard testing at Parkside concluded Saturday evening, other testing opportunities remain in and around Kenosha County, although most sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

The National Guard is expected to return to Kenosha County for another round of no-appointment-needed testing Aug. 4-7 at Brass Community School.”