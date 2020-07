Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:43 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin lakes Police officer are responding to a report of a crash in the 8800 block of Highway O in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is reported as a roll over crash.

UPDATE 11:47 a.m. — Police officers at the scene looking for driver. Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue dispatched to respond to the scene for mutual aid as Twin Lakes Rescue has three active calls.