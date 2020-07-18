July 18, 2020: Needs for local food pantries update

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is going to publish a weekly update on the needs of food pantries during the COVID-19 emergency.

Here is this week’s update for The Sharing Center:

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor. Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535. Food products needed this week: Fresh produce. Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, antibacterial wipes.

Here are the updates for all of the other food pantries listed by the Joint Information Center.