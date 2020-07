The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday for much of the central US, including Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m., Saturday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a high temperature of 93 Saturday with heat index values of up to 105. Dewpoint temps should reach the mid 70s, Saturday.

It’s likely there will be showers and maybe a thunderstorm sometime between early Sunday morning and afternoon.