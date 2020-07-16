Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 16, 2020: 1,879 positives

Note: We have upgraded some of the charts in our week day COVID-19 updates by creating them with a new program that will allow us to embed more interactive charts into our posts. For example, you will be able to hover your cursor over individual data points and see the date and precise value. You also can view a larger view by clicking on “a Flourish chart.” We hope this will make the charts we aggregate and create daily more informative. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,879 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 46 more positives than Wednesday. There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 20,857 negative test results, a positive rate of 1106.2/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 33 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 14 cases

Salem Lakes — 69 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 18 cases

Twin Lakes — 31 cases

Wheatland — 19 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 4 cases

Brighton — 3 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 14 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Thursday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 39,627 positive tests and 699,670 negative tests with 831 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 10,647 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.