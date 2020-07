/Earlene Frederick photo

A fire destroyed a garage in Trevor Thursday morning.

The garage was in the 10400 block of 256th Avenue. The fire was initially reported as being in the garage, which was attached to a house.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue initially responded, but box alarms brought in addtional personnel and equipment from surrounding fire departments.

Here are some more photos from the scene from photographer Earlene Frederick: