Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 15, 2020: 1,833 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,833 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 24 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 47 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 20,372 negative test results, a positive rate of 1087.6/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 30 cases

Paddock Lake — 14 cases

Salem Lakes — 67 cases

Randall — 18 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 31 cases

Wheatland — 16 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 4 cases

Brighton — 3 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 14 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Tuesday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 38,727 positive tests and 686,299 negative tests with 827 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 10,576 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.