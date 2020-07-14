July 14, 2020 lake test results: Center Lake at swim caution

Center Lake is under a swim caution after testing Monday by the Kenosha County Division of Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test result that prompted the caution for Center Lake was 488 E.coli/100 mL.

Center Lake was scheduled to be retested Tuesday.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 82 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 4 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 75 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 488 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 46 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 9 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 31 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park 23 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 46 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 31 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 55 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 19 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 43 E.coli/100 mL.