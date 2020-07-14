A word from our sponsors: Register now for Westosha Falcons Youth Football 100% all-play league

Jul 14th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Secure your athlete’s spot for Westosha Falcons Youth Football (WFYF) Fall 2020 action today!

Teams forming now for 1st -2nd grade Fall Flag, 3rd-8th grade Fall Tackle, and 3rd-8th grade Summer Camp (July 21-23, 2020).

Visit www.westoshafootball.org to register online.

Our Heads-Up Tackling Certified league provides 100% ALL-PLAY opportunity for every athlete: Westosha Youth Falcons play to learn and learn to play! Our commitment to player development, positive coaching, academics & citizenship, and sportsmanship prepare our athletes for seamless transition to the Westosha Falcons High School football program.

  • $200 Tackle league fee.
  • $75 Flag league fee.
  • $50 Summer Camp fee.

Sibling and referral discounts & flexible payment plan available.
Please contact westoshayouthfootball@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

