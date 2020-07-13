Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 13, 2020: 1,782 positives

Note: We have upgraded some of the charts in our week day COVID-19 updates by creating them with a new program that will allow us to embed more interactive charts into our posts. For example, you will be able to hover your cursor over individual data points and see the date and precise value. You also can view a larger view by clicking on “a Flourish chart.” We hope this will make the charts we aggregate and create daily more informative. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,782 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 79 more positives than Friday. There have been 46 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 20,118 negative test results, a positive rate of 1048/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 30 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 14 cases (3 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 63 cases (one more than Friday)

Randall — 17 cases

Twin Lakes — 32 cases (5 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 11 cases

Paris — 4 cases (1 more than Friday)

Brighton — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 9 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Monday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 36,942 positive tests and 659,479 negative tests with 820deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 10,422 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.