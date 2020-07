Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:09 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 11900 block of Highway 83 in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved in crash. Traffic blocked on Highway 83.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m. — Addition fire unit dispatched to the scene.

UPDATE 5:14 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports all occupants of the vehicles conscious and breathing, with some injured.