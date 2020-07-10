Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 10, 2020: 1,703 positives

Note: We have upgraded some of the charts in our week day COVID-19 updates by creating them with a new program that will allow us to embed more interactive charts into our posts. For example, you will be able to hover your cursor over individual data points and see the date and precise value. You also can view a larger view by clicking on “a Flourish chart.” We hope this will make the charts we aggregate and create daily more informative. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,703 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 31 more positives than Thursday. There have been 46 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Thursday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 18,959 negative test results, a positive rate of 1008.1/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 28 cases

Paddock Lake — 11 cases

Salem Lakes — 62 cases

Randall — 17 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 27 cases

Wheatland — 11 cases (5 more than Thursday)

Paris — 3 cases

Brighton — 2 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 9 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Friday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 34,753 positive tests and 635,411 negative tests with 814 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 10,260 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.