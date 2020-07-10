July 10, 2020 lake test results: Center Lake remains at caution

A swim caution remains in effect for Center Lake after re-sampling by the Kenosha County Division of Health Thursday continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The most recent result for Center Lake was 272 E.coli/100 mL.

The swim caution will remain in effect over the weekend as smapling will not take place again until next week