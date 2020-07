The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for an area of southern Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect until 11 p.m.

UPDATE 4:40 p.m. — Here’s a few items from the NWS Sullivan office regarding this storm:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11PM. Main concerns are wind gusts around 60 mph, quarter size hail, and… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Thursday, July 9, 2020

