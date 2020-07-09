July 9, 2020 lake test results: Paddock Lake North Shore Association caution lifted; Center Lake still on caution

A swim caution has been lifted for the North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake and a swim caution remains in effect at Center Lake after re-sampling Wednesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results for resampling done Wednesday were:

Center Lake – 649 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association – 58 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake was scheduled to be resampled again Thursday.