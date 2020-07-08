July 8, 2020 lake test results: Center Lake and Paddock Lake North Shore Association at swim caution

Center Lake and the North Shore Association beach on Paddock Lake are under swim cautions after testing showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that produced the cautions were:

Center Lake: 816 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association on Paddock Lake: 261 E.coli/100 mL

Those spots were set to be resampled Wednesday.

Other results from Tuesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 179 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 40 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 23 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 214th Ave. 15 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 816 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 147 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 201 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 7 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park 12 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 5 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 261 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 122 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 6 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 12 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 2 E.coli/100 mL; Musial beach on Lake Elizabeth 33 E.coli/100 mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 56 E.coli/100 mL

Bristol — Lake George-101st St 12 E.coli/100 mL; Lake George-187th Ave 6 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 44.1E.coli/100 mL; Fox Park beach on Lake Benedict 8.6 E.coli/100 mL.