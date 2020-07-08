2020 Old Settlers Oktoberfest cancelled

Another 2020 public event has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19 and crowds.
Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake made the following announcement via social media:
Western Kenosha County's news source
Another 2020 public event has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19 and crowds.
Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake made the following announcement via social media:
Posted in: COVID-19, Old Settlers Oktoberfest.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress