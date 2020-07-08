2020 Old Settlers Oktoberfest cancelled

Jul 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Another 2020 public event has been cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19 and crowds.

Old Settlers Oktoberfest in Paddock Lake made the following announcement via social media:

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Old Settlers Oktoberfest on…

Posted by Old Settlers Oktoberfest on Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Posted in: COVID-19, Old Settlers Oktoberfest.

