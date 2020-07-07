Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 7, 2020: 1,626 positives

Note: We have upgraded some of the charts in our week day COVID-19 updates by creating them with a new program that will allow us to embed more interactive charts into our posts. For example, you will be able to hover your cursor over individual data points and see the date and precise value. You also can view a larger view by clicking on “a Flourish chart.” We hope this will make the charts we aggregate and create daily more informative. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,626 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 25 more positives than Monday. There have been 44 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 18,717 negative test results, a positive rate of 956.5/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 26 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 11 cases (1 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 60 cases

Randall — 16 cases

Twin Lakes — 26 cases (1 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 6 cases

Paris — 3 cases

Brighton — 2 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of July 2 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Tuesday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 32,556 positive tests and 601,012 negative tests with 805 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 10,044 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.