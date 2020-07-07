A word from our sponsors: 2020 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing is July 22

Photo by Benjamin Earwicker, www.garrisonphoto.org/sxc, via stock.xchng

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association. — DH

The 2020 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing will take place Wed. July 22. The event is open to the public.

This 30th annual outing will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club.

Event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Mega Putt, Ball Toss, contests on the course, hole-in-one opportunities, lunch at the turn, steak dinner, prizes, raffles and silent auction.

Get your foursome together. Applications available at the chamber. Call at 262-877-2220 or email at info@twinlakeschamber.com.