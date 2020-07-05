Aaron Pecore earns Eagle Scout rank

Aaron Pecore

Aaron (AJ) Pecore of Bristol and Boy Scout Troop 595 has earned rank of Eagle Scout.

AJ is the son of Brian and Angela Pecore.

While pursuing the rank of Eagle Scout AJ earned 50 merit badges and 5 Eagle Palms (2 Bronze, 2 Gold, 1 Silver ). Pecore was recognized with awards Ad Altare Dei and Order of the Arrow Brotherhood. He has also held many leadership positions within his troop such as Senior Patrol leader, Asst. Senior Patrol leader, Patrol Leader, and Quartermaster.

AJ completed his service requirement by coordinating and building a storage unit for personal fire fighting gear at the Bristol Fire Department.

Pecore said “Scouting has taught me a lot about commitment and leadership. I’ve had a lot of great mentors who have inspired and encouraged me throughout my scouting career. I will always be grateful for the opportunities that I have experienced”.