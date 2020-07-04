Western Kenosha County Fourth of July fireworks replay

Major Fourth of July fireworks in our area were cancelled this year around concerns about crowds and COVID-19.

If the neighborhood pyrotechnics are not satisfying your need here is some fireworks from the 2018 season. Western Kenosha County had two great displays that year in Twin Lakes during Twin Lakes Chamber and Business Association’s Libertyfest and the Westosha Kiwanis Club Fireworks over Paddock Lake.

Here is some video of the finale of the Paddock Lake display:



Here are some photos from freelance photographer Earlene Frederick from the Libertyfest display: