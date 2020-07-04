Units responding to crash in Wheatland

At about 4:50 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 3600 block of 328th Avenue (Highway W) in Wheatland.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle rollover.
