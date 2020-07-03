Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Jul 3rd, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:25 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and a Twin Lakes Police officer are responding to the 3100 block of East Lakeshore Drive in Twin Lakes for a report of crash.

Per dispatch: Injuries unknown.

