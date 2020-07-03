July 3, 2020 lake test results: Swim cautions removed for Silver Lake-DeWitt Park and Camp Lake

Swim cautions have been removed for DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake and Camp Lake after resampling showed lower E.coli levels there.

The test results by the Kenosha County Division of health from Wednesday that allowed the cautions to be removed were:

DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake: 69 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake: 37 E.coli/100 mL

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.