Kenosha County COVID-19 update July 1, 2020: 1,527 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,527 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 22 more positives than Tuesday. There have been 43 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 17,451 negative test results, a positive rate of 904.2/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 22 cases

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes —55 cases

Randall — 14 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 23 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 5 cases

Paris — 3 cases

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 26 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Wednesday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 29,199 positive tests and 551,607 negative tests with 786 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,761 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.