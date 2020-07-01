July 1, 2020 lake test results: Silver Lake-DeWitt Park and Camp Lake under swim caution

Silver Lake-DeWitt Park and Camp Lake are both under swimming cautions after testing Tuesday found elevated levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when the test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that produced the cautions were:

Silver Lake-DeWitt Park: 980 E.coli/100 mL

Camp Lake: 248 E.coli/100 mL

Those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Wednesday.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes –Silver Lake County Park beach 138 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 980 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 79 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 57 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 248 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 43 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 12 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park on Paddock Lake 38 E.coli/10; Hoag Park 44 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association: 67 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 39 E.coli/100mL. PHLA Diving Board 84 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 5 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 210 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 25.9 E.coli/100 mL.