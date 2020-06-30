Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 30, 2020: 1,505 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,505 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 13 more positives than Monday. There have been 43 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 16,960 negative test results, a positive rate of 892.9/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 21 cases

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes —55 cases (1 more case than Monday)

Randall — 12 cases

Twin Lakes — 22 cases

Wheatland — 5 cases

Paris — 3 cases

Brighton — 1 case

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 26 (updated weekly):

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 28,659 positive tests and 539,539 negative tests with 777 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,714 positives as of Tuesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.