Kenosha County COVID-19 update June 29, 2020: 1,492 positives

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 1,492 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 37 more positives than Friday. There have been 43 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s 2 more than Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 16,588 negative test results, a positive rate of 885.2/100,000 people and a 3 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 22 cases

Paddock Lake — 10 cases

Salem Lakes — 54 cases (1 more case than Friday)

Randall — 6 cases

Twin Lakes — 19 cases

Wheatland — 4 cases

Paris — 3 cases

Brighton — 2 cases (1 more case than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of June 26 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Monday:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 28,058 positive tests and 527,539 negative tests with 777 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 9,690 positives as of Monday, the Lake County Health Department reports.