Explanation of why COVID-19 gating criteria dropped by Kenosha County; new data to be displayed

Are you wondering why the gating criteria with the red and green markers were eliminated at the Kenosha County COVID-19 Kenosha County Kickstart website (and we used to post in our wstofthei.com updates too)?

The Kenosha County Division of Health issued a news release Monday through the Joint Information Center about the change from the gating criteria to the display of some new data (well, new for the county’s dashboard).

In short, the county didn’t see the gating criteria being reached before the availability of a vaccine.

Here is the whole news release:

The Kenosha County Division of Health last week made changes to the COVID-19 data that it provides to the public, in an effort to better represent how the virus is affecting the community. These changes were made to the Kenosha County Kickstart dashboard, available at https://kenoshacounty.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/a315d3dff65e4ae88e74ce7b43c0e070. In place of the gating criteria that were listed previously, graphs now illustrate Kenosha County’s daily and weekly number of positive cases, the daily percent of positive COVID-19 tests, daily numbers of new hospitalizations and the number of daily positive and negative tests (Note: westofthei.com has been posting daily positives and negatives and the daily percent of positive tests since early May and will continue to do so every weekday. — DH) The gating criteria were eliminated because it has become clear that the county will not soon meet most of them, as new cases are continuing to flow in at a stable rate of five to 20 per day, said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. Freiheit said she does not expect the county

will meet all of the former gating criteria until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. “These new charts show a better representation of what is happening in the community, and they are there to help individuals and businesses to make the best decisions for their families and the community,” Freiheit said. “It is still important to remain out of gatherings and minimize time spent with others as time (15 minutes or more) and distance (within six feet of others) are how this virus spreads.” This information will be updated twice a week at minimum (Note: westofthei.com posts it’s data Monday-Friday — DH). Links to the Kickstart dashboard, the county’s general COVID-19 data dashboard and other related

resources are all available at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19. The local changes come as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services this week launched its own new data dashboard, providing information on COVID-19 activity level by county and region. On the state dashboard, counties and regions are color-coded to indicate overall COVID-19 activity status — low, medium or high. This activity status is based on two data points: Burden of cases (the total number of cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks) and trajectory (the percent change of cases in the last two weeks). As of this week, Kenosha County is listed as having a high activity status, with a moderately high burden of 76 cases per 100,000 residents and a trajectory of minus 27 percent. The state dashboard may be found at https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/local.htm.