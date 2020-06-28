Units responding for fire in Wilmot

At about 2:01 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to the 12400 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: This is for a small fire not near a building.
