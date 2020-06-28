A word from our sponsors: June 28, 2020 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Jun 28th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Note: Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty, are westofthei.com sponsors. This is a paid announcement — DH

Here are open houses being hosted today by Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty (click the links below for more information):

35025 Geneva Rd, Burlington

703 S 4th ST, Silver Lake

5301 366th Ave, Burlington

20515 75th St, Bristol

9016 257th Ave, Salem

